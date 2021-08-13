Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $8.65 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00018174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,471 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

