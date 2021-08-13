Cryptaur (CPT) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $57,346.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.