CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,000.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 100.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $516,004.80 and approximately $3,000.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00286630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

