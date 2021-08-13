CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRT.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.86. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

