CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock remained flat at $$50.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

