CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

