Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Astronics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

