Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 115.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.