Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,143 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

RMBS opened at $24.00 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

