Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $481,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

