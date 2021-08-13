Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $496,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

