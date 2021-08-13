Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.