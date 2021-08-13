Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,118 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 75.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

