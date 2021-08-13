Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

