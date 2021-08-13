Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.40. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 7,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $12,894,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

