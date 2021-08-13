Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.