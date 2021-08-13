CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and $306.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00062947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00300925 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035455 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,595,563 coins and its circulating supply is 143,595,563 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.