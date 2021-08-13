CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26 and a beta of -0.08.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

