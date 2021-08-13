CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

CYBR traded up $11.82 on Friday, reaching $158.13. 78,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

