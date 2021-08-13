CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $3.85 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00374309 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,724.16 or 0.99801566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00031596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00071248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

