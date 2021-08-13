CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.