D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,331 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,761,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

