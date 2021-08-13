D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $277,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HCI Group stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.