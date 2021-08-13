D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

