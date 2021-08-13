D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

