D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,720 Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

