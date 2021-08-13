DA Davidson Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of WW opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

