Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

