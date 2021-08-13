DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $4.22 million and $93,896.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

