Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,059. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.

DARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

