Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 4,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,968. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

