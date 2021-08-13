Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.23

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.23 and last traded at $134.86, with a volume of 144732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock valued at $117,577,401. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $16,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

