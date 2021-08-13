DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS DTRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About DATATRAK International
