Datto (NYSE:MSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Datto (NYSE:MSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MSP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 2,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,713. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

