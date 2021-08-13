Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 78.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

