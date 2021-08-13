DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $21,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of J opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $145.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

