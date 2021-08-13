DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $512,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

IWS opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

