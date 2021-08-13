DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 20.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cerner by 14.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cerner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.54 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.