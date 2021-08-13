DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signify Wealth increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $111.23 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20.

