DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.18 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

