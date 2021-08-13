Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 1,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

