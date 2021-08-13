Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,498 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 116,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $35.60 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16.

