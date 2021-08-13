Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 512 shares traded.

The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

A number of research firms have commented on DAWN. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

