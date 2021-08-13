Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,540. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.