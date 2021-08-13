Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.93. 36,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

