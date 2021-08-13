Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €156.10 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €160.14 ($188.40).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.