Desjardins Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARESF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.07.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.