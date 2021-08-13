Desjardins Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

ERF stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

