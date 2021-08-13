Desjardins Weighs in on CI Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

TSE CIX opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

