Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €75.40 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.40 ($88.71) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.91.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

