Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €75.40 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.40 ($88.71) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.91.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

